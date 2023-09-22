Bacon Pancakes Ensure A Perfect Meat-To-Flapjack Ratio In Every Bite

Bacon lovers claim that enjoying a crispy piece of pork can heal heartbreak, mend friendships, and save a bland meal. Okay, maybe a couple are exaggerations, but bacon can elevate tired recipes. For years, bacon has been added to everything from cheeseburgers to mac and cheese and even ice cream. Enter the pancake-covered bacon hack, an emerging food trend that has stunned social media.

First, fry or bake bacon strips to your preferred level of crispiness. Then, whisk together a quick pancake mix and dip each bacon strip in the batter until completely covered. Place the pancake-coated bacon strips into a pan with hot oil. Fry on both sides until golden brown, and enjoy the magical creation of bacon-infused pancakes... or pancake-coated bacon strips, whichever way sounds better. This deliciously sweet and savory treat offers the right amount of crunchy meat to fluffy pancake in each bite. Top them with syrup, butter, or jam, or eat this breakfast fusion hot off the griddle.

If you miss flipping a perfectly round pancake on your skillet but still want to experience the deliciously sweet and savory combo of bacon pancakes, consider adding bacon crumbles to your pancake batter before frying. The ratio might not be precisely 1-to-1 when you dig in, but like traditional chocolate chip or blueberry pancakes, bacon bits in the batter will bring a flavor burst to each bite.