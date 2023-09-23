The Easy PB&J Sandwich Hack That Stops The Jelly From Soaking Through

There is no handheld snack more classic than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Whether you're packing them up for school lunches or taking them with you for a middle-of-the-workday snack, a good PB&J is both affordable and satisfying. However, as anyone who has ever made a PB&J knows, if you are packing these tasty sammies to eat later, you may run into the problem of sogginess. Unfortunately, the wetness from the jam seeps through the soft bread, which then turns your once beloved sandwich into an unwelcoming moist mess. Nobody wants that. So, how can you solve this issue without resorting to packing all of your ingredients in separate packages? Luckily, there is a simple trick you can use to ensure your PB&J stays intact and remains scrumptious for when you are ready to enjoy it.

Most folks spread a layer of peanut butter on one slice of bread, then spread some jam on the other slice of bread, and then slap them together. However, since the jam side is in direct contact with the soft bread, it results in the bread getting soggy rather quickly. Instead, what you should do is spread a thin layer of peanut butter — or your choice of nut butter — on both slices, then add the jam on top. That way, the peanut butter acts as a shield that protects the jam from seeping through the bread, leaving you with a perfect PB&J.