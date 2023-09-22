Tired Of Ice Cream Floats? Make One With Sherbet

While root beer floats are the nostalgic drink that most people know and love, it can be fun to shake things up with a twist on the classic dessert. One of the appeals of using real ice cream in these traditional floats is that it turns your root beer into a cream soda-style drink that's just as delicious after the ice cream has melted. However, on a hot day when you are by the pool or at a party, something a little lighter might actually be more refreshing.

While there are amazing fruity sodas to add to ice cream floats that aren't root beer, such as orange, grape, and strawberry, the ice cream itself often gives these treats their decadence. This is where sherbet floats come into the mix, and they're even more versatile than you think. Beyond the variety of soda flavors that would work as a base, there are many different sherbets that could be used, depending on the specific flavor you're craving.

Since most fruits exist in sherbet form, the range of flavors is vast and can be paired with multiple different sodas to create the sherbet float you're looking for. Plus, mixing and matching to find your favorite concoction is the fun part. Adding lime sherbet to Sprite creates a beautiful green float with a citrus kick. Pineapple sherbet could be paired with a grapefruit soda like Squirt, or mango sherbet could be used with ginger beer for a spicy kick.