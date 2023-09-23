Yes, You Can Indeed Make Pancakes In The Microwave

While everyone would like to cook those big morning breakfasts you see in the movie, the work week can be busy and a time crunch. However, just because you don't have time to whip out the frying pan doesn't mean you can't enjoy pancakes for breakfast. You can quickly cook them in the microwave.

No, we're not talking about those frozen pancakes you can pick up at the grocery store either. Like scrambled eggs, you can actually whip them up from scratch and cook the batter using the heat from the microwave. While it's recommended for quality purposes to cook your pancakes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, those stacks can actually be cooked the same at a slightly lower medium heat. Doing so, in fact, helps ensure you don't end up with a burnt shriveled pancake.

Many microwaves are more than capable of reaching those temps with some high-end models capable of reaching more blistering degrees. A standard 700-watt microwave can reach 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but an 1100-watt microwave can rival a 625-degree oven. Sure, your pancakes may not taste quite as good as cooking them on a stove, due to the microwave damaging your food's structure, but you will hardly care given the convenience.