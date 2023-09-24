Día De Los Muertos Hot Cocoa Bombs Bring The Festivities To Your Drink

While you can always buy a Día de los Muertos hot chocolate bomb, it may be better to make your own. Fortunately, making a homemade hot chocolate bomb is fairly easy to do. However, you will need to purchase a chocolate sphere mold to form the bombs. To create the outer shell, melt your chocolate in a medium-sized bowl. From there, gingerly coat the sphere mold with the melted chocolate and allow it to harden in the fridge.

As for the types of chocolate you can use, either milk chocolate or white chocolate works well, but in particular, white chocolate may make your colors pop more. The choice is up to you. For the inside of your bomb, you can add an assortment of colored candy melts as well as sprinkles. The idea is once the bomb dissolves, these sprinkles and melts will look like confetti in your cup.

Additionally, you may want to incorporate marshmallows into the mix. The most important thing to remember is to include your hot chocolate mix inside of the bomb. Using low heat from the stovetop, melt the two halves of your chocolate bomb together. Then, decorate the outside of your chocolate bombs.