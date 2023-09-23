How Steam Affects The Crust And Crumb Of Your Bread

If you've baked a loaf of crusty Italian bread at home you know how rewarding the process can be. You've also probably had your fair share of failures — there are so many factors to take into consideration. But if you've ever been disappointed by the lack of oven spring or your crust comes out dull and tough, it's a matter of steam.

Bread starts to rise mere minutes into baking. A high oven temperature gives the yeast one last oomph, and the trapped gasses expand, giving your bread the coveted oven spring. The steam keeps the surface of your bread pliable, allowing for that continued expansion — this is also why we score the bread, to give the bread room to keep rising. Any steam on the bread itself will dissolve sugars and evaporate, leaving behind the shiny, crackly crust we're aiming for. All this happens within the first five to ten minutes of baking, so steam is vital to getting a loaf of bread to its full potential, both crumb- and crust-wise. With no steam, the crust hardens too quickly in the heat, resulting in a compact loaf with a dull crust. With no steam to keep the surface pliable, you also run the risk of your loaf bursting.