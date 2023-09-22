What, Exactly, Are Zoo Pals Plates?

Whether you preferred the pink pig, the striped tiger, or the brown cow, many young adults may have serious flashbacks at the mention of Zoo Pals. For hungry kids, the plates gave their meals personality, with the added bonus of dividing different foods thanks to its unique design – one large main section and two smaller cup-like compartments – all featuring a brightly-colored, friendly animal. Gone were the days of ranch dressing contaminating your ketchup while you tried to enjoy your chicken nuggets, or juice from fruit touching your savory items. Much to the chagrin of fans everywhere, however, the plates were discontinued in 2014.

Back in the day, critics of Zoo Pals disliked the wasteful nature of the single-use plates and were appalled at the idea of paying $5 for a small pack. Environmentally conscious fans of the plates have therefore called for reusable Zoo Pals and one artist on TikTok took matters into their own hands and created a ceramic one — shaped and painted to look exactly like the iconic panda bear plate.

While many of the kids who grew up eager to eat on Zoo Pals are all grown up, that hasn't stopped fans from reminiscing about their favorite plates and all but demanding a comeback, with online petitions garnering tens of thousands of signatures from nostalgic millennials who long to eat off of the plates that remind them of their childhood. Fortunately for those kids at heart, Zoo Pals are back.