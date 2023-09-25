Mayonnaise Is The Secret Ingredient For A Tangier Biscuit

Especially in the South, the dinner table isn't complete without a basket of fresh, buttery homemade biscuits. However, if you want your biscuits to be the star of the show at your next meal, you might want to consider incorporating mayonnaise into your biscuit batter. While mayo may be an unconventional choice, it's also the right move — especially for deliciously tangy biscuits — so put your mayophobia aside.

The vinegar in mayonnaise is what makes the most pronounced difference in taste. Since mayonnaise is typically made with egg yolks and cider vinegar, incorporating it into biscuit dough creates a fluffier, tastier biscuit. Acetic acid is the main component of vinegar and lends the solution its sour taste and smell. However, after being combined with the egg yolks in mayonnaise and other biscuit ingredients, it imparts a milder twang.

Mayonnaise is also an emulsifier and can replace fat, like butter, in your biscuits, meaning you can skip adding a stick; the oil in mayonnaise can replace this ingredient entirely. This is why mayonnaise is sometimes used in chocolate cake as well.