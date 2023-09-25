How All-Purpose Flour Leads To A Denser Bread Loaf

If you've ever made a loaf of bread with all-purpose flour because it's all you had on hand and were disappointed or frustrated with the results, you're not the first, and you won't be the last. Perhaps your bread loaf doesn't have the same airy crumb as the photos in the recipe; instead, it's dense with a close crumb. The culprit might be the flour you used. There is a real difference between bread and all-purpose flour, and if you want airy focaccia or a beautiful sourdough boule, knowing the differences can lead to bread-baking success.

The reason your all-purpose flour bread is dense is because of the amount of protein in all-purpose flour versus the amount in bread flour. All-purpose flour is all-purpose because it strikes a happy medium between the protein levels of bread flour and cake flour, which have around 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Bread flour has a higher protein content so it helps the dough rise and build a strong network to support the shape of the loaf. It can absorb a lot of water, which when combined with yeast allows the gluten network to support the rise, and we see the network in those airy, open-crumb loaves of sourdough. All-purpose flour just can't support this growth the way bread flour can, which means the air bubbles will be smaller, leading to a dense bread loaf with a tighter crumb.