Transform Your Favorite Quiche Recipe With A Tablespoon Of Mayo

A spoonful of mayonnaise can make a perfect secret ingredient. This versatile ingredient has dozens of uses in cooking and baking and can moisten anything from cakes to sandwiches. What's more, it will take your quiche to the next level.

It's hard to beat a classic, savory egg pie, but there are a few mistakes anyone can make when preparing quiche. If your cream-to-egg ratio is off, the texture won't be ideal; too many eggs will make the quiche dry; if you add too much liquid, you'll get a runny filling. You have to walk a fine line to achieve the perfect texture, but mayonnaise might give you a little more wiggle room. That's because mayonnaise is about 70% – 80% fat. Adding fat to your cooking will improve the texture by giving you a silkier, fluffier mouthfeel.

People don't normally consider mayonnaise the star of the show, but it can certainly transform a dish. If you thought mayonnaise was the winning element in a BLT or in potato salad, you should see what it does to a quiche.