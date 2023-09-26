You're Sleeping On Tenderizer Powder When It Comes To Steak

Although not everybody likes their steak done the same way, nobody likes a tough cut of meat. There are several ways to tenderize tougher cuts, like using an acidic marinade or manually beating it into submission. The goal is to break down the meat's collagen fibers, making it more tender. A meat mallet does this by force, and acidity in some marinades performs this same trick. However, an option that requires even less work is a meat tenderizer. The steak will cook quicker after it's tenderized, so it's important not to overcook the steak. Meat tenderizer is best used when you want to tenderize a cut without adding extra flavor to the meat.

Meat tenderizer is a chemical powder that breaks down collagen more gently than a meat mallet by using enzymes called proteases. Bromelain is one such enzyme — it's also commonly found in pineapple — that breaks down proteins. It also breaks down the amino chains, which develop collagen in steak, which makes the meat softer.

Sometimes, people use baking soda as a meat tenderizer. This ingredient works well, as it raises the pH level in the meat, which breaks down collagen. Meat tenderizer works in the same way, but it doesn't add flavor to meat.