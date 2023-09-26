The Easy Way To Fix Your Bland Store-Bought Mayo

When you want to kick up your salad or sandwich game one of the best things to use is mayonnaise. This simple yet complex culinary staple can make or break the flavor of whatever it is used in. However, if you find the store-bought mayonnaise sitting in the refrigerator is rather bland, don't worry. There are plenty of additives that will add flavor to your dish.

Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which means it's comprised of two components blended together that are typically hard to combine. Specifically, mayonnaise is a mix of eggs, oil, and acid — sometimes vinegar, and sometimes lemon juice. The acidity is where the stability and flavor of mayonnaise comes from, but sometimes, it doesn't do enough heavy lifting in the taste department.

Since acidity is already a component of mayonnaise, it stands to reason that an additional acidic ingredient would help spruce it up. Lemon juice or any type of vinegar works well. Flavored oils can also give a subtle nuance to mayo, especially the longer it rests. If additional flavor is wanted, garlic, especially roasted garlic, will add undeniable flavor and depth.