The Easy Way To Fix Your Bland Store-Bought Mayo
When you want to kick up your salad or sandwich game one of the best things to use is mayonnaise. This simple yet complex culinary staple can make or break the flavor of whatever it is used in. However, if you find the store-bought mayonnaise sitting in the refrigerator is rather bland, don't worry. There are plenty of additives that will add flavor to your dish.
Mayonnaise is an emulsion, which means it's comprised of two components blended together that are typically hard to combine. Specifically, mayonnaise is a mix of eggs, oil, and acid — sometimes vinegar, and sometimes lemon juice. The acidity is where the stability and flavor of mayonnaise comes from, but sometimes, it doesn't do enough heavy lifting in the taste department.
Since acidity is already a component of mayonnaise, it stands to reason that an additional acidic ingredient would help spruce it up. Lemon juice or any type of vinegar works well. Flavored oils can also give a subtle nuance to mayo, especially the longer it rests. If additional flavor is wanted, garlic, especially roasted garlic, will add undeniable flavor and depth.
What to add to bland mayo to fix it
Along with vinegars and oils, there are common ingredients that are probably already in the refrigerator that add can punch to store-bought mayo. Mustard is one such ingredient. Some mayo recipes already include it, and adding a teaspoon of this tangy condiment to your lackluster mayo will certainly add some zing. Plus, the mucilage in the mustard is a natural thickener and emulsifier, so the mayo will be tastier and more stable.
Spicy mayo is a popular choice, and mayonnaise pairs well with just about any heat from chilis. Sweeter hot sauces like sriracha will probably not need to be adjusted in any way. More pungent varieties like Tabasco could benefit from a splash of lemon juice to balance the creaminess of the mayo with the heat from the hot sauce. If you want a more complex flavor in addition to spice, sambal would be a good choice.
Seasonings like garlic, onion powder, and chili powder can also be simple ways to amp up the contents of that creamy jar in your fridge. Just make sure to add a small amount of the ingredients at a time and taste it before adding any more, so the mayo doesn't become over-flavored.