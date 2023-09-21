MasterChef Grant Gillon Wins Season 13 With A Mix Of Midwest And Italian Flavors - Exclusive

Grant Gillon has officially been named the winner of FOX's "MasterChef: United Tastes of America," beating out 20 other contestants for the ultimate title. Every competitor on the series was repping their own region and Gillon told us in an exclusive interview that he felt really proud to bring home the trophy to Iowa.

"To come out on top, it's surreal, to say the absolute least," he admitted. "I am really proud of how I held myself together. I had a little blip right away in my appetizer, but fought right back and finished out really strong with my entrée and dessert."

In the finale, Gillon impressed culinary icons Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Joe Bastianich, with his mix of Midwestern and Italian fare that featured an appetizer of creamy raviolo al uovo, an entrée of perfectly cooked pork medallions and fennel, and a decadent dessert of coffee and beer-infused torn stout cake. He explained that his unique food fusion comes from growing up in Iowa and watching his grandmother from Sicily, Italy, in the kitchen.

"Any time we went over there for Sunday dinner, the things that she would make were very Italian and things that I hadn't quite heard of or had the opportunity to try before," Gillon said. "I'm fortunate to be able to have drawn from that many years later in this competition."