Seeing How Peanut Butter Is Made Is Oh-So-Satisfying

There's something about a smooth process that really satisfies the soul. Watching many parts unite to all come together to make one amazing thing can be addicting. For some viewers, the rhythmic pace and aesthetic appeal make videos showing these processes immensely soothing – possibly even better than images of baby animals.

Large-batch peanut butter-making videos are a case in point. While the ingredients involved are minimal, the steps required provide an opportunity for some truly cathartic viewing. We start with a virtual ocean of peanuts, vast quantities of peanuts laid out symmetrically — a sea pebbled with little legumes. The peanuts are waved through from one machine to the next in a never-ending rainfall of nuts. Those little nuggets of goodness get roasted en masse, marching through the process like tiny oval soldiers, acquiring a burnished golden hue. Roasting increases the temperature of the nuts and brings the oils to the surface, so they need to cool off a bit before moving on, to keep them from losing too much of their natural oils. The fan treatment lowers their temperature a bit. Next, the peanuts shed their skins in the blanching process, removing their outer layers, but leaving the best portions of the peanut intact.