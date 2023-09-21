Coca-Cola Is The Secret Ingredient That Totally Elevates Your Burger

If your burgers are missing something extra, you may want to head to the fridge and pop open a cold can of cola. While it may primarily be a soft drink, it's also something of a secret powerhouse in the world of grilling.

The sweetness of the soft drink does a good job of permeating through your ground beef and giving flavor to your meat. Your finished patties may have a slightly sweet taste that should pair well with the heartiness and saltiness of the meat. The mixture adds complexity to what may have been an otherwise simple meal. But, cola also helps solve one of the big mistakes of grilling hamburger meat — accidentally drying out your burgers. The added moisture from the soft drink makes for a juicy final product.

Additionally, cooking with cola gives the meat a nice crispy crust and caramelization. Due to the Mallard reaction, the high sugars from the cola will give an outer layer that you might not have gotten otherwise without the risk of burning the burger. From both a taste and texture perspective, cola performs double duty in improving the quality of your meat, making for a burger you wouldn't mind sinking your teeth into.