How Round K's Velvety Korean Egg Cappuccino Went Viral

Have you tried a cappuccino with a raw egg mixed in? If you don't live in New York, then probably not, but you've probably at least heard of Round K's popular concept online. The unique twist on coffee has been a viral hit for several years, thanks to a cup of joe unlike any other.

Round K is a coffee shop chain in Manhattan's Lower East Side that combines Korean tradition with the coffee commuters expect. Its viral cappuccino features a shot of espresso, cream with cocoa powder, and a raw egg yolk dead in the center. It should be noted that the egg isn't entirely raw as the heat from the coffee (as well as its hot water bath) helps to partly cook the egg.

The egg makes for a more complex and creamier version of a cappuccino than drinkers might be used to, but the gimmick is very much the raw yolk mixed into the drink. In interviews with Insider, some shoppers revealed their thoughts. One person said, "I think the cocoa powder, the foam, the egg, it all kinds of blends really well." Another person said, "You don't really taste the egg yolk, so it kind of tastes like a normal cappuccino."