The Kitchen Tool That Turns Hard Boiled Eggs Into Works Of Art

The bento box-inspired egg mold is available to purchase for about $20, making it an exceptionally inexpensive kitchen item, despite its status as a single-use gadget. Though the tool does seem simple and easy to use, many commenters on the original TikTok video took issue with the amount of time and effort required to cook the eggs using the device. For starters, you'll need to boil your eggs for about 20 minutes, roughly double the time it takes to hard boil an egg under normal circumstances, while also adding a number of additional steps to the egg-making process.

Despite the cuteness of the shapes, many users on the app seem to feel that the tedium of the tool outweighs its usefulness, with several comments expressing "20 mins is an insane amount of time for an egg" and "yes but also no I'm not doing that" and "it's tedious but it's a great idea for parents whose kids don't like eating eggs." If you don't mind taking the extra time and performing the additional steps to create a more adorable breakfast on occasion, this tool may be for you. Additionally, if flowers and hearts aren't your thing, there are many different styles of egg molds available to purchase online which transform your eggs into a myriad of shapes.