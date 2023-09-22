Your Cheddar Cheese Could Lose Its Flavor After Just A Week. Here's Why

Who cut the cheddar? Much like wine, cheeses are aged for maximum taste, so it may be a little disappointing to find that aged cheeses like cheddar lose their flavor after only a week in a fridge. According to the USDA, hard cheeses may last three or four weeks in the fridge after opening, but just because something is safe to eat doesn't mean that the quality hasn't been lost.

Cheddar cheese has the uncanny ability to absorb the smells around it. This may not only affect its potency but also cause the cheese to spoil as well. The reason that cheese seems to go bad so quickly despite being aged for a long time is that it's no longer in a controlled environment. It's important to consider the quality of your cheddar when planning that charcuterie board. As cheese shop owner Kendall Antonelli explains to Real Simple, "Firmer cheeses can keep for a while but they start to absorb ambient aromas. For ideal flavor, I recommend eating them within seven to 10 days of purchase. After that point, they're still good but may be less of a showstopper on a cheese board, so use them in the kitchen cooked into your favorite recipes."