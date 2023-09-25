Costco's Bone Broth Is Being Recalled Over Contamination

You might want to hold off on making that chicken noodle soup. Costco recently announced that it is recalling one of its chicken bone broths due to potential contamination. The broth in question is Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth. The item comes in a carton and a package. Only select cans of the chicken broth were recalled, specifically, those sold in the Southeast with lot number 98E08242. The broth also contains a sell-by-date of February 23, 2024.

If you have a container of broth affected by the recall, Costco suggests you discard the item or return it to the nearest Costco for a refund. While recalls can be scary, they do happen from time to time. Therefore, it's important to stay vigilant. Costco has been no stranger to recalls in the past. In early September, the warehouse chain issued a recall for chicken tortilla soup.

Costco's current recall comes out of an abundance of caution after the grocery chain realized its broth may contain non-pathogenic microbes. Although no one has been hospitalized, the chain believes the microbes could affect the spoilage of the broth.