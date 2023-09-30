Deep Dish Cookies Are Like Muffins But With A Chewy Center

Cookies and muffins are both classic baked treats — and thanks to one dessert mash-up, you don't even have to choose between the two. Deep dish cookies offer the best of both worlds, delivering a snack that combines the dense texture of muffins and cupcakes with the chewy center of a freshly baked cookie. This spin on a classic dessert is often more filling than an ordinary cookie, and it boasts a unique look. It's also simple to make, especially if you use pre-made dough as the base.

There are several ways to bake deep dish cookies, but the easiest is to purchase some of the best store-bought cookie dough you can find and bake it in a muffin-top pan. Muffin top pans will shape the dessert so it's thicker than your standard cookie, but the end result won't be as deep as it would be using a standard muffin pan.

Those planning to serve deep dish cookies to guests can also opt for a skillet, which will leave your dessert looking more like a cookie cake. These treats are a great addition to parties, and they taste just as delicious as those made on a baking sheet.