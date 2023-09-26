Gopuff Puts Out Real Version Of Turbo Rush Energy Drink From The Boys

"The Boys" is known for a marketing that often blends the lines between reality and show. They lampoon real-life events, like when characters from the show parodied celebrities who sang "Imagine" by John Lennon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, its most recent marketing tie-in is bringing a fictional energy drink into the real world. You can now get A-Train's Turbo Rush energy drink.

According to a press release, Gopuff has partnered with Amazon and Juvee for a promotional tie-in leading up to "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V." The limited-time product was featured in Season 3 of "The Boys," appearing in an in-universe commercial. The energy drink is available is available now and will be sold nationally through the airing of the spin-off's first season, while supplies are still available. While it may not be challenging Monster or Red Bull for the most popular energy drink on the market, Turbo Rush is sure to be a hit among fans looking for liquid memorabilia from the show. The can features A-Train himself, blurring the line between the in-universe product and reality.

The drink is kiwi-strawberry flavored and made with vitamins B and C. It contains just 5 calories per serving as well. Fans of the show can also receive a free can of the energy drink as well.