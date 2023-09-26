Costco's New Electric S'mores Maker Replaces The Summertime Campfire

Due to the overwhelming sense of community Costco has garnered in recent years, a number of unofficial social media accounts dedicated to the store's latest and greatest finds have blown up online, often to the tune of tens of thousands of followers. One such account, @costcofinds75, has shared with the public a number of hot deals, including the latest in indoor s'mores-making technology.

The Sharper Image brand electric s'mores maker is available at the wholesale retailer for only $19.99, as seen in the video, and threatens to replace the summertime campfire as a year-round method for crafting delightfully melty s'mores in the comfort of your home. The item clocks in at over $60 on The Sharper Image's official website, proving just how effective a Costco membership can be for those looking to save money. While the video highlighting the s'mores maker also featured a number of other hot finds including a 4-bottle collection of Grand Vins Bordeaux and an electric wine set, the comments from TikTok users seemed to focus on the smokeless s'mores machine, with many pointing out the item's exceptional application as a gift this upcoming holiday season.