The Secret Ingredient For A Perfect BBQ Chicken Sandwich Is In The Spice

As temperatures turn cooler and fall sets in, you're likely tempted to transition from the grill to the slow cooker. If you like BBQ chicken off the grill, then slow cooker BBQ chicken will blow your socks off. "This recipe is about medium difficulty since you have to make your own homemade BBQ sauce," says Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli. When creating this dish, they used a blend of four seasonings in the homemade sauce.

Yes, you can use store-bought sauce for this recipe in a pinch. Most grocery stores offer dozens of different varieties of BBQ sauce, many of which are delicious and will save you time. However, your best bet is to make it from scratch because you can be precise about creating the flavor profile. The slow cooker is ideal for BBQ chicken because it cooks the meat at a low temperature for several hours, imparting top-tier tenderness with little effort.