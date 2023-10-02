Pair Your Next Grilled Steak With Poblano Sauce And Thank Us Later

What makes the perfect steak is a highly personal experience. Some like it rare, others prefer well done, and the introduction of condiments can be a heated debate. Whether you use steak sauce or not, there's no denying that what you pair with a delicious steak can make all the difference in the overall experience. From onions and mushrooms to an aged red wine, there are plenty of options when it comes to pairing a perfectly cooked steak. When it comes to those pairings, poblano sauce deserves a spot near the top of the list.

Poblano peppers are a type of Mexican peppers that look slightly like jalapeños but are not as spicy. Picked while they are still green, they are darker and a bit bigger than jalapeños, though they have a similar shape. Poblano peppers that are allowed to ripen until they're red and then dried are called ancho chiles and are a flavor powerhouse, but poblano flavors pack a punch in their unripened green form as well. They have many culinary uses, but poblano sauce is one of the best flavor bombs to enhance any cut of steak.