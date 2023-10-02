Pair Your Next Grilled Steak With Poblano Sauce And Thank Us Later
What makes the perfect steak is a highly personal experience. Some like it rare, others prefer well done, and the introduction of condiments can be a heated debate. Whether you use steak sauce or not, there's no denying that what you pair with a delicious steak can make all the difference in the overall experience. From onions and mushrooms to an aged red wine, there are plenty of options when it comes to pairing a perfectly cooked steak. When it comes to those pairings, poblano sauce deserves a spot near the top of the list.
Poblano peppers are a type of Mexican peppers that look slightly like jalapeños but are not as spicy. Picked while they are still green, they are darker and a bit bigger than jalapeños, though they have a similar shape. Poblano peppers that are allowed to ripen until they're red and then dried are called ancho chiles and are a flavor powerhouse, but poblano flavors pack a punch in their unripened green form as well. They have many culinary uses, but poblano sauce is one of the best flavor bombs to enhance any cut of steak.
How to make poblano sauce
Along with the flavor, the best thing about poblano sauce is how easy it is to make. The peppers are roasted over the grill until all the sides are charred, bringing out the natural sweetness of the peppers. Once roasted, they should be wrapped in aluminum foil or inside a sealed plastic bag to sweat which makes the skin easier to peel.
Once peeled, the peppers are pureed with seasonings like garlic, Greek yogurt, onions, and a splash of lime juice. The resulting sauce has a beautiful rich green color and the poblano peppers add just the right amount of heat and smokiness that is balanced by the dairy in the yogurt and sour cream, while the lime juice adds a hint of citrus flavor. Together, the flavors mesh perfectly with the inherent smokiness of a grilled steak.
The versatility of poblano sauce makes it even more appealing. You can vary your fresh herbs and there are even non-dairy versions that replace the yogurt and sour cream with chicken stock and roux. It can also be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until the steaks are grilled, and then reheated in a small saucepan. Poblano sauce is a simple yet flavorful accompaniment that transforms a grilled steak into pure perfection that you'll be thanking us for later.