Macarons have a long and storied, and often conflicting, history. Though most people associate macarons with quintessential Frenchness, it's possible that they actually originated in Italy, and were brought to France after a royal marriage between the nations in the 16th century. Two enterprising 18th-century nuns, the Soeurs Macarons of Nancy, are credited with increasing their popularity with common folk, and a patisserie in the region named after them, the Maison des Soeurs Macarons, still sells macarons according to their original top-secret recipe.

Originally, macarons started out as a single almond cookie. The double sandwich cookie that we recognize today was invented in Paris in the 19th century. This was when a filling such as ganache or jam would be used between the meringue discs. However, there are still regional differences in how the macaron is made throughout France. Patisseries in the Basque region and in St. Emilion make macarons using the original recipe containing almonds and no filling.

The base of all macarons is meringue, which in France is made by whipping uncooked egg whites and sugar into stiff peaks. French macarons have a domed top, flat bottom, and coveted and difficult-to-attain ruffled edges. In order to achieve this look, they are carefully piped onto a cookie sheet and everything, including the weather, determines if they come out perfect or not. The traditional fillings are buttercream or fruit jams though coffee flavor filling was popularized in the early 1980s at a Parisian patisserie.