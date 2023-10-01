Taco Tortellini Is The Perfect Marriage Of Mexican And Italian Cuisines

If you're looking for a flavorful meal that can feed the whole family, your search doesn't need to extend farther than the taco tortellini. Both Mexican and Italian cooking styles are on display in this cheesy, hearty dish.

If its name wasn't obvious, taco tortellini is a variant of the Italian classic tortellini. The main twist here is that the tortellini incorporates the spices and flavors you might find in a ground beef taco. Taco tortellini features many of the common elements found in both tacos and regular tortellini and remixes them. However, taco tortellini is more than the sum of its parts, ending up as a pasta dish that's slightly on the spicy side.

The dish is both customizable but also ready to serve in its original form. Given that you can cook a large quantity of taco tortellini at once, the dish is popular among large families and could be great for parties, as well — turn your traditional Taco Tuesday fiesta into a taco tortellini party! While the dish can be cooked on the stove, it can also be fixed in an Instant Pot for your convenience.