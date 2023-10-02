Starbucks' Secret Menu Gummy Bear Refresher Only Uses 3 Ingredients

If the Gummy Bear Refresher sounds right up your alley, here's how you can order this item from Starbucks' secret menu. You'll want to ask your barista to mix about half a cup of lemonade, two pumps of raspberry syrup, and ice into a shaker. Most baristas will be willing to shake these ingredients for you, but even if they don't, you can ask for a straw or stirrer and mix everything later on. If your barista does shake the lemonade, syrup, and ice, the final step is to top the drink off with strawberry açaí juice. Just make sure to tell your barista about this addition ahead of time. This will ensure that they leave room for the strawberry açaí juice and will make the process smoother on their end.

The Gummy Bear Refresher can be further customized, though online reactions suggest that it's delicious on its own. However, topping this Starbucks beverage with whipped cream or vanilla sweet cream cold foam can play up its dessert elements, something that will appeal to those with a sweet tooth. These additions will also make this secret menu item look as good as it tastes. For those hoping to add to the social media hype surrounding this secret Starbucks drink, a creamy topping will make for an even more impressive TikTok or Instagram post.