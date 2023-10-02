Coconut Oil Is The Secret Ingredient To Homemade Magic Shell

Magic Shell is a nostalgic ice cream topping that both kids and adults can enjoy. The magic part comes in when the sauce gets poured on ice cream because the cool temperature causes it to harden from a liquid to a crunchy shell. It may seem like there is a complex method to creating this sugary treat at home, but the key lies within one simple ingredient: coconut oil.

Regardless of your magic shell flavor, coconut oil is what you'll need to get that cracking sound as you dig into your ice cream. Due to coconut oil's unique nature as a plant-based form of saturated fat, it is a liquid when heated but solidifies once it reaches room temperature. Using coconut oil in your magic shell recipe will allow for that classic crunch, and also is a top trick for ensuring the coating is shiny.

Making magic shell topping at home is surprisingly easy to do. Simply scoop out a spoonful of your hardened coconut oil and place it in a microwave-safe bowl with some chocolate chips. Microwave this mixture on half power for 30-second intervals and stir intermittently until you have a smooth, glossy sauce. Alternatively, you could use a double boiler on your stovetop to achieve the same melted chocolate result. Let it cool just slightly, spoon the mixture on top of ice cream, then watch the magic happen as the topping solidifies.