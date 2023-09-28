Cheese (Of Course) Is The Biggest Taco Topping Trend Of 2023

If there's one thing we can all be grateful for, it's the fact that there's no shortage of options for beloved taco toppings in this world. While there are plenty of unusual choices for your favorite taco topping, it's no surprise which one is trending the most this year. According to Yelp's list of the Top 100 U.S. Taco Spots of 2023, the trendiest taco topping of the year is a classic: cheese. Of course, every day should be taco day, but in honor of National Taco Day, October 4, Yelp's number crunchers have been analyzing the data to bring us the top searches and trends for all things taco in the U.S., and cheese is a recurring theme.

A hefty helping of melted cheese was a staple offering among folks' favorite taco joints this year. Interestingly, people also love pairing cheese with the favorite taco trend of 2021, birria. Birria tacos feature a mixture of stewed meat, spices, and chiles, and this previous top trend is still going strong — with a cheesy twist. Of the top ten taco spots in the U.S. this year, nearly half sell this delicious birria and cheese combo, proving that it's a definite fan-favorite among taco lovers nationwide.