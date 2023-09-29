Angry Orchard Is Going Hard This Fall With Massive King Size Bottles

You can't say that Angry Orchard isn't celebrating the fall season in style. Autumn is ripe for apple harvest, after all, so this particular promotion makes a lot of sense. To welcome the change of seasons, Angry Orchard is selling a limited-edition king-sized bottle of its popular hard cider. Fans of the drink will find plenty of the original crisp apple hard cider that they love, only a very large quantity of it.

How big, you may ask? The king-sized bottle holds a whopping six liters. That's more than 16 times larger than a standard bottle of Angry Orchard. A standard bottle holds 12 ounces of liquid, by the way. With an alcohol by volume of 7%, it's not recommended that one drinks this all in one sitting or even alone. In a press release, the company recommended that the drink be poured and shared among friends. It's definitely an icebreaker if you're bringing this to your Halloween party.

While Angry Orchard may be making a statement this autumn, this actually isn't even the biggest bottle of alcohol ever. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest bottle of beer in the world was over eight feet tall and contained over 130 gallons of beer.