The 2-Ingredient Snack Combo Party Shirt Compares To A New York Cheesecake - Exclusive
Everyone loves a good snack hack — and if you don't, you're lying. Party Shirt, a friend duo with over 20 million followers on TikTok, have made it their business to spotlight the best foodie treats so that you can try them out for yourself. Nick Iavarone and Xavier Di Petta just came out with a new cookbook with 100 recipes, and they compared one of them to a New York cheesecake, a bold statement even in the world of influencers.
"The Easy Cheese Oreo is the out of pocket, random one," Iavarone said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. The official recipe he is referring to, named The Easiest, Cheesiest Cheesecake, can be made in under 60 seconds, and there are only two ingredients: a can of cheddar spray cheese (Easy Cheese) and four original Oreos. The idea is to achieve the flavor of a cheesecake in one simplified, tasty bite.
Don't knock it till you try it
A classic New York-style cheesecake can take upwards of two hours and at least ten ingredients (which is often still worth it, depending on your patience and skill in the kitchen). Party Shirt's recipe allows you to enjoy the treat right then and there. Spray a dollop of Easy Cheese on the iconic cookie, and voila! You have a bite-sized snack. If preferred, you can chill the dessert for about 15 minutes or until firm.
Iavarone added, "It's weird. When it combines, the consistency when it fuses together, it's like eating a New York cheesecake." Who knows, this snack hack may give the Cheesecake Factory a run for its money. The Party Shirt pair acknowledge that the ingredients combined "sounds disgusting" but, like any other meal or dessert, you can't knock it until you try it. We will most certainly be trying it at our next friend hangout.
"The Party Shirt Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Next-Level Eats" is now available on Amazon. Check out Party Shirt's latest recipes on TikTok.