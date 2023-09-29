The 2-Ingredient Snack Combo Party Shirt Compares To A New York Cheesecake - Exclusive

Everyone loves a good snack hack — and if you don't, you're lying. Party Shirt, a friend duo with over 20 million followers on TikTok, have made it their business to spotlight the best foodie treats so that you can try them out for yourself. Nick Iavarone and Xavier Di Petta just came out with a new cookbook with 100 recipes, and they compared one of them to a New York cheesecake, a bold statement even in the world of influencers.

"The Easy Cheese Oreo is the out of pocket, random one," Iavarone said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. The official recipe he is referring to, named The Easiest, Cheesiest Cheesecake, can be made in under 60 seconds, and there are only two ingredients: a can of cheddar spray cheese (Easy Cheese) and four original Oreos. The idea is to achieve the flavor of a cheesecake in one simplified, tasty bite.