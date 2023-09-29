Ketchup Or Mustard? Mashed Readers Weigh In On Best Hot Dog Topping
Which condiment you grab when you're eating a hot dog is a fairly personal choice, and often associated with where you hail from. While a Chicago-style hot dog is known for a poppy seed bun, mustard, white onions, dill pickle, pickle relish, tomato, sport peppers, and celery salt, a Michigan Coney Island dog is much more simple, topped with chili, white onions, and mustard. The most popular hot dog styles leave the ketchup for the fries, and in a Facebook poll, Mashed readers overwhelmingly agree that when it comes to any hot dog style, mustard is the best condiment.
Some who commented shared their opinion as well, such as one Facebooker who wrote "Mustard — children put ketchup on hot dogs," echoing a sentiment former President and Chicagoan Barack Obama told Anthony Bourdain on CNN (via Today). Others specified exactly what type of mustard should be used. "Spicy mustard," declared some. "Mustard. Especially if Polish sausage with brown mustard," said another.
Many Chicagoans snub ketchup on hot dogs because it ruins the perfect flavor balance that exists with all the toppings, hot dog, and bun. Regardless of why, the mustard vs. ketchup argument has been debated for some time, with fans holding strong opinions on both sides.
Mustard is a popular hot dog topping worldwide
While the majority of Mashed readers voted for mustard, there were plenty of ketchup voices thrown in, and a few others that proclaimed peanut butter, horseradish, or chili were better toppings than either. But one Facebooker's response, "Has to be Americans replying to this? Ketchup all day," required further research. Is mustard on hot dogs specific to the U.S.?
Apparently, there are several countries where it's not uncommon to find ketchup on a hot dog, like Denmark and Venezuela. But for the most part, mustard still reigns supreme in countries such as Germany and Guatemala. People from Iceland love mustard so much that they created one specifically for hot dogs. Pylsusinnep is an Icelandic hot hog mustard that is made from brown mustard seeds and has a sweet and tangy flavor.
Not only do people have some strong preferences when it comes to their hot dog condiments, but the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council even has guidance for dressing a hot dog. One such rule, "Don't use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18. Mustard, relish, onions, cheese, and chili are acceptable," aligns closely with the views of Mashed readers.