Ketchup Or Mustard? Mashed Readers Weigh In On Best Hot Dog Topping

Which condiment you grab when you're eating a hot dog is a fairly personal choice, and often associated with where you hail from. While a Chicago-style hot dog is known for a poppy seed bun, mustard, white onions, dill pickle, pickle relish, tomato, sport peppers, and celery salt, a Michigan Coney Island dog is much more simple, topped with chili, white onions, and mustard. The most popular hot dog styles leave the ketchup for the fries, and in a Facebook poll, Mashed readers overwhelmingly agree that when it comes to any hot dog style, mustard is the best condiment.

Some who commented shared their opinion as well, such as one Facebooker who wrote "Mustard — children put ketchup on hot dogs," echoing a sentiment former President and Chicagoan Barack Obama told Anthony Bourdain on CNN (via Today). Others specified exactly what type of mustard should be used. "Spicy mustard," declared some. "Mustard. Especially if Polish sausage with brown mustard," said another.

Many Chicagoans snub ketchup on hot dogs because it ruins the perfect flavor balance that exists with all the toppings, hot dog, and bun. Regardless of why, the mustard vs. ketchup argument has been debated for some time, with fans holding strong opinions on both sides.