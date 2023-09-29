McDonald's Or Burger King? The Best Burger, Per Mashed Readers

The Facebook post asking Mashed readers which burger they preferred was up for six days when votes were counted. After shuffling through plenty of comments that said "both," "neither," or shared a love of another fast food burger, entirely, the results were in. The McDonald's Big Mac had raked in around 19 votes. As for the Burger King Whopper, it scored a whopping –– no pun intended –– 65 votes. Since this Facebook post relied on folks speaking up in the comments, it's not necessarily as accurate as a formal survey. Still, the difference in numbers is so great that it still seems fair to crown Burger King the winner –– it is the "king," after all.

Most voters didn't elaborate on why they made their choice, though there was a trend throughout the comments suggesting that the famous Big Mac sauce made McDonald's offering delicious, while Burger King's burger itself was superior. Another trend throughout the comments suggested that the Big Mac used to be better but that recently its quality has dipped. However, a few folks suggested that the Quarter Pounder from McDonald's would fare better when staked up against the Whopper. It was also noted multiple times that while it may not have the best burger, McDonald's is the place to go if you're looking for fries. So, ultimately, maybe you have to hit up both of these famous fast food joints to craft the perfect meal.