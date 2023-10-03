Radish Sandwiches Put The Root Vegetable In The Limelight

Radishes are an often overlooked vegetable. When it comes to deciding the perfect side item, potato recipes or broccoli recipes often take the limelight. Outside of an appearance in a salad, some families may not even know how to properly eat a radish. Sure, you can roast them and grill them, but if you really want to make the vegetable the star of your next meal, you should consider making radish sandwiches.

A radish sandwich finally gives the neglected vegetable its moment in the sun. The slight bitterness and zestiness of the radish pair well with a nice piece of buttered bread, making for a light but still fulfilling afternoon snack. Likewise, the texture of the radish solves one of the most maligned issues with sandwiches — their limp, sometimes soggy consistency. With a radish sandwich, especially if you're eating the radishes raw or roasted, each bite should have a solid and distinct crunch. Roasting and grilling the veggies brings out a slight sweetness to them, as well. According to the Mayo Clinic, radishes are a great source of both antioxidants and Vitamin C, making for a potentially nutritious snack. It's something your entire family could enjoy.