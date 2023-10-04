Marshmallow Flavoring Will Upgrade Your Funfetti Cake

A bag of Skittles may be the most convenient way to taste the rainbow, but where's the fun in that? We're sure a number of millennials would agree that indulging in a slice (or two) of Funfetti cake is an even more exciting way to add a bit of color to your day.

Introduced to the boxed cake mix scene by Pillsbury in 1989, the '90s birthday dessert phenomenon is still all the rage today, but that should hardly come as a surprise since the Roy G. Biv-inspired confection literally has "fun" in its name. And while it may be hard to believe that a rainbow sprinkle-infused cake coated in a thick layer of vanilla frosting and even more colorful jimmies could get any better, Heather Gray of the Instagram account @onesweeetmama suggests that swapping the vanilla extract for marshmallow flavoring is the simple switch that will upgrade your next homemade Funfetti cake.

In an Instagram post, Gray explained that she followed her Funfetti cake recipe exactly as written. However, when it came time to add in the vanilla extract, she swapped it for 1 ½ teaspoons of marshmallow flavoring, which she noted could be purchased through Amazon or Walmart. "It holds up in the baking process and it is a great flavor," she said of her secret Funfetti tip. "So ditch the vanilla. Use the marshmallow flavor."