Black Bean Burgers Don't Have To Be Bland

Vegetarian burgers have long been maligned, from the inception of the soy burger to the mashed legume black bean burger. Not all meat alternative burgers are equal, but black bean burgers haven't been given a fair shot, because just like black beans can make a delicious addition to taco night, they can also taste great on a burger bun. Part of the reason so many black bean burgers come out below expectations is because we forget to treat them like we would a beef burger. To prevent bland black bean burgers, you need to treat the beans properly.

Whether you use canned black beans or soak them from dry, it is crucial that you remove some of the moisture before moving on to your next steps. Not only will they otherwise fall apart in the cooking process, but wet and moist black beans also won't be able to get a proper sear — the same reason you pat your steak dry before cooking. And not only will getting a proper sear add a satisfying, crispy texture to the patties, but it will actually improve the flavor of the black beans — thanks to a chemical phenomenon known as the Maillard reaction. Excess moisture also dilutes the flavor of the black beans. To dry them properly, allow them to sit on dry dish towels and gently pat dry or put them in the salad spinner for a few rotations before forming them into patties.