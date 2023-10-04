Stew Vs. Pozole: What's The Difference?

The fall months are soup season, which goes hand in hand with stew season. If soup is the MVP of seasonal comfort food, then stew also deserves autumn accolades. Stew is a dish made with meat and vegetables cooked in a liquid. Braised meat is essential in every way to cook stew. Soup, on the other hand, is primarily liquid. It can be blended until smooth or contain pieces of meat and vegetables. However, the broth is the focus of the dish.

Pozole is a combination of soup and stew. This Mexican dish consists of broth, hominy kernels, and meat, seafood, or vegetables. It's simultaneously chunky and brothy, and a quick Google search reveals that some people call it soup while others refer to it as a stew. People eat pozole mainly on holidays and special occasions. While you won't find it on the menu at most Mexican restaurants in the U.S., it's something you should try at least once.