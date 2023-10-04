The Costco Food Court Hack Made For Pickle Lovers

Braving the Costco crowds in order to stock up on your favorite food items and pantry staples is no small feat. Despite the appeal of their free samples, pushing a cart through the aisles of Costco on a busy afternoon is exhausting, especially if you are doing a big grocery haul. While some might argue that spending hundreds of dollars on groceries would logically lead to a homecooked meal, it makes sense that tired and hungry customers flock to the Costco food court for a $1.99 pizza slice or $1.50 hot dog and soda combo as a way to refuel and unwind (and reward themselves for surviving) before embarking on the journey home with their perishable items.

If you are someone who appreciates a few quiet moments alone in your car after an excursion, you can actually step up your food court hot dog even more with a viral Costco food court hack that's perfect for pickle lovers. As demonstrated by a TikTok user named Annie, simply buy a jar of your favorite pickles while you are doing your shopping and once you're settled into your car and ready to eat, add a pickle spear to your Costco hot dog. As you embrace that post-crowd solitude, you can enjoy the delicious crunch of a fresh juicy pickle on your warm food court hot dog.