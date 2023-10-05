The Risk You Run When Soaking Butter Cake

When we think of butter cake, we think of a cake that's rich and moist — and rightfully so. That being said, the technique for making a moist cake without ending up with a soggy final result can prove to be a bit of a challenge.

As you might guess from its name, butter cake uses a lot of butter in its recipe, but is also commonly soaked in a butter sauce. Between these two steps, it's easy to oversaturate your cake, with its dense internal structure unable to hold up to the weight of any additional liquids. In other words, most butter cake styles already have far fewer air pockets than regular cakes, which means they have little room for retaining moisture.

That being said, if you choose to forgo soaking your butter cake in a sauce, you run the risk of your cake being too dry for its density. This is especially likely if you're eyeballing measurements rather than following a strict recipe, as butter cakes are very finicky.