Upgrade Copycat Hostess Cupcakes With Homemade Whipped Cream

Growing up, some of our favorite items in our school lunch bag were plastic-wrapped Hostess snacks. Ding Dongs, HoHos, Snoballs, and Twinkies were always a welcome treat, but it was the chocolate-flavored CupCakes that we really wanted. Chocolate cake, chocolate icing, sweet fluffy center, and the familiar white icing squiggles along the top. Regardless of what else was packed, the sweet dessert usually signaled a good lunch.

But as parents making lunches for their own kids, many have second thoughts about packing a processed product filled with ingredients we don't recognize. Luckily, Mashed recipe developer Molly Allen has a copycat Hostess cupcake recipe made with homemade whipped cream, so you can feel good knowing exactly what's in the dessert you're sending for lunch.

The cupcakes take less than half an hour to prepare, with the mixing of the whipped cream filling accounting for a little less than half that time. It consists of a mere three ingredients: heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. The most arduous part of making homemade whipped cream for our copycat Hostess Cupcakes is the actual whipping of the heavy cream, which is also the part you don't want to cut corners on. It typically takes eight to ten minutes with a stand or hand mixer to whip the heavy cream to the smooth and fluffy texture needed for the recipe.