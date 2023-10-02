Chef Mark Strausman's Hot Tip For Cooking Flavorful Chicken Liver

When someone feels taken for granted, you might hear them liken themselves to "chopped liver;" this phrase highlights the generally unfavorable organ and its high likelihood of being passed over in favor of leaner, heartier cuts of meat. Luckily, expert chefs such as Mark's Off Madison's Mark Strausman have a few tricks up their sleeves for producing liver so delicious, you'll want to replicate it at home.

Strausman heads the famed New York restaurant, formerly Fred's at Barneys New York, where he brings his classic European training to the Big Apple with a quintessentially New York twist, offering traditional Jewish foods, homemade pasta recipes, and beloved Belgian fries.

Since the chef provides such a wide array of intricately designed meals for palates of all shapes and sizes, it seems clear that his advice regarding a meal like chicken liver would be highly sought-after. When prompted for his advice regarding proper preparation of the fowl's filter organ, Mark Strausman had this to say: "Call your grandmother. If she's not available, here's my tip: Make sure the chicken livers are cooked in very hot oil because searing them creates a crust that gives intense flavor."