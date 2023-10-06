Let's Be Honest: Starbucks' Dome Lids Are A Crime Against Customers And Workers Alike

If you're a Starbucks Frappucino lover with a vendetta against dome lids, prepare to be oh-so-validated. We all have our personal preferences for to-go cups, straws, and lids as offered by our favorite coffee joints; however, a TikTok proves that Starbucks baristas wish you knew that they, too, take issue with the chain's dome lids.

One Starbucks barista, TikTok user @emmalaflair, has gone viral for demonstrating just how difficult these lids are to get on, and we're in awe of how much baristas have to struggle every time they serve up a Frappuccino. The creator calls her video "a plea to Starbucks to make the tall dome lids differently." In the video, which has garnered over 70,000 likes, the creator struggles so much to pop the plastic lid in place, she has to call over a fellow barista, and the pair battles against the lid together before finally snapping it into the proper position.

The comments on the video were full of other employees commiserating and sharing their own stories of what working at Starbucks is really like, and other folks noted that, despite how difficult the lids are to get on, they don't even manage to stay securely once they're in place.