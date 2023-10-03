Turn Your Cinnamon Rolls Into Doughnuts In One Simple Step

Have you ever been craving doughnuts but only had cinnamon rolls on hand to satiate that desire? It seems like a pretty niche predicament to be in but there's hope for you; you can easily turn cinnamon rolls into doughnuts if you just remove the middles.

One parent, imtheofficialdarlene on Instagram, found herself with the exact same problem of being in a doughnut desert. She easily transformed her store-bought cinnamon rolls into donuts by using a bottle cap to carve out the middle, making them into that classic doughnut shape. All it took to make them look like they came straight out of a doughnut shop was some time frying in an oil-filled pot and a drizzle of sugary glaze. Obviously, her hack was a hit. The post now has over half a million views. If you're worried about your lack of technical baking skills getting in the way of trying this trick, you've got nothing to worry about. The user that posted the video calls this "super easy" and admits she's "no chef," too.