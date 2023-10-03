Turn Your Cinnamon Rolls Into Doughnuts In One Simple Step
Have you ever been craving doughnuts but only had cinnamon rolls on hand to satiate that desire? It seems like a pretty niche predicament to be in but there's hope for you; you can easily turn cinnamon rolls into doughnuts if you just remove the middles.
One parent, imtheofficialdarlene on Instagram, found herself with the exact same problem of being in a doughnut desert. She easily transformed her store-bought cinnamon rolls into donuts by using a bottle cap to carve out the middle, making them into that classic doughnut shape. All it took to make them look like they came straight out of a doughnut shop was some time frying in an oil-filled pot and a drizzle of sugary glaze. Obviously, her hack was a hit. The post now has over half a million views. If you're worried about your lack of technical baking skills getting in the way of trying this trick, you've got nothing to worry about. The user that posted the video calls this "super easy" and admits she's "no chef," too.
Take your cinnamon roll doughnuts to the next level
Just because your cinnamon roll is now in doughnut form doesn't mean the flavor possibilities have decreased. Like with a normal cinnamon roll, there are so many ways to upgrade. Besides the icing that comes in the store-bought roll packaging, you can drizzle so many other things over your cinnamon roll doughnuts. Nutella would pair perfectly. Butterscotch and caramel sauce present more options. If you're looking for something more out-there, this S'mores Cinnamon Roll recipe features a cream cheese and marshmallow fluff topping that would be delicious on your doughnuts as well.
If you want to make your own cinnamon roll dough, you could also try swapping out yeast for yogurt to cut your preparation time down by hours. You can easily turn homemade cinnamon rolls into doughnuts too as the same bottle cap works just as well at cutting out the middle of your rolls to create that iconic doughnut shape. If you like doughnut holes just as much as you like doughnuts, save the middle bits and fry them as well for doughnut hole treats.