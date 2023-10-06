Warm Up Little Debbie Oatmeal Pies In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

What can't your air fryer do? The list of possible answers to that question seems to get shorter every day. And, now, you can add "turning store-bought baked goods into fresh baked cookies in seconds" to the list of air fryer hacks you simply must try. Little Debbie snacks are classic for a reason, and the Oatmeal Creme Pies are a fan-favorite. They're chewy, super-sweet, and delicious. And, if that's not enough of a reason to pick up a few packs, this new hack will kick them up a notch.

When it comes to baked goods, warming them up a bit tends to improve just about everything. Like so many of our kitchen practices, the air fryer has revolutionized this, as well. Tossing your Oatmeal Creme Pies in the air fryer will make them taste like a baked good fresh out of the oven, and they'll feel less like a 7-11 impulse buy and more like a decadent dessert.