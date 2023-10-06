Warm Up Little Debbie Oatmeal Pies In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later
What can't your air fryer do? The list of possible answers to that question seems to get shorter every day. And, now, you can add "turning store-bought baked goods into fresh baked cookies in seconds" to the list of air fryer hacks you simply must try. Little Debbie snacks are classic for a reason, and the Oatmeal Creme Pies are a fan-favorite. They're chewy, super-sweet, and delicious. And, if that's not enough of a reason to pick up a few packs, this new hack will kick them up a notch.
When it comes to baked goods, warming them up a bit tends to improve just about everything. Like so many of our kitchen practices, the air fryer has revolutionized this, as well. Tossing your Oatmeal Creme Pies in the air fryer will make them taste like a baked good fresh out of the oven, and they'll feel less like a 7-11 impulse buy and more like a decadent dessert.
It's time to overhaul our fave Little Debbie snacks
To take your Little Debbie Oatmeal Pies to the next level, simply toss them in the air fryer for five minutes. The dessert will come out ooey, gooey, and warm. And, like most things in life, it's even more delicious when served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serve this treat to the guests at your next dinner party, and they'll think you spent way longer than five minutes in the kitchen whipping it up.
If this air fryer hack has the wheels turning in your brain about other potential dessert upgrades, don't worry –– you're not alone. You can experiment with warming up more Little Debbie snacks in the air fryer. One thing that makes the Oatmeal Creme pies ideal for this hack is that they're soft and have no chocolate coating. Keep in mind that some Little Debbie snacks with chocolate coating or frosting shouldn't go in the air fryer for too long, or you'll end up with a melty mess. The idea of warmed up Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Christmas Gingerbread Soft Cookies, Fudge Rounds, or Donut Sticks with a scoop of ice cream, though? We're already preheating the air fryer.