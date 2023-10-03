Panda Express Finally Adds Dessert To Its Menu, Celebrating 40 Years In Business

When Andrew and Peggy Cherng opened the first Panda Express in a mall in 1982, the goal was to make the Chinese food they enjoyed accessible to everyone. While favorites like Kung Pao Chicken and eventually the signature Orange Chicken were available to order, if you wanted dessert, you had to go elsewhere. But just in time for the company's 40th anniversary, Panda Express is introducing its first dessert item (other than fortune cookies) to the menu: Apple Pie Rolls.

They won't be around forever, but for a limited time, all Panda Rewards members can redeem an offer for one Apple Pie Roll through the Panda Express app, on pandaexpress.com, or inside one of the chain's many locations worldwide. According to a press release, the American Chinese dessert is "a combination of juicy apples, fall spices, and cinnamon sugar like a classic American apple pie and wrapped in a crispy and flaky wonton wrapper, like a quintessential Chinese egg roll."

If you're not a Panda Rewards member, don't worry — membership is free. Simply go to PandaRewards.com or the restaurant's mobile app and sign up so you're eligible for the offer.