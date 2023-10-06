Details About Toast-It From Shark Tank

We've seen it all when it comes to food products on "Shark Tank." There's been mushroom jerky, pizza cupcakes, and eggless frozen cookie dough, just to name a few. In the new season of "Shark Tank," we are about to see even more entrepreneurs give it their all in front of the sharks to try to strike a deal. One new contender on Season 15 is Toast-It, a food company founded in 2019 that offers frozen aisle, toaster-friendly versions of South American arepas.

There are several variations of classic arepas, but they are usually fried up to order, which means you can't always get one when the craving hits, especially if you're at home. Maria Fernanda Römer Cabezas and Maria Corina Vieteis, the two sisters behind Toast-It, hail from Venezuela, which is one of the South American nations that lays claim to the origins of arepas, along with Colombia. Unlike traditional arepas, these premade corn flour breads can be frozen and heated in an air fryer, toaster, or regular oven, making for a convenient snack.