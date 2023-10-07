Avoid This Big Mistake When Baking Cake In An Air Fryer

An air fryer isn't just a super-convenient cooking appliance, it's also extremely versatile. Basically, it can do anything your oven can do, only it does it faster (mostly because of its smaller size). The only caveat is it cannot fit as much food as an oven. Unfortunately, due to the "frying" part of the appliance's name, people are often unaware or hesitant to try other cooking techniques that are regularly performed in an oven, such as baking a cake. But an air fryer is an excellent way to accomplish tasks like baking a cake, as long as you avoid one big mistake.

Air fryers typically have a heating element above the food that is coupled with a fan that circulates the hot air around the food to cook it. By comparison, in an oven, the heat rises up and around the baking pan. In an air fryer, the heat blows down directly on the top of your cake. To keep the batter from crisping (and splattering), it is best to cover the top with aluminum foil. Forgetting to do this can make your cake as crispy as fried chicken. While that might be an appealing characteristic for comfort food, it is not the most appetizing texture for a dessert.