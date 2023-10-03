Costco's New Loaded Mashed Potatoes Should've Arrived In November

Costco is well-known for its incredible deals on prepackaged in-store foods and food court staples, such as its famed $1.99 pizza slice and $1.50 hot dog meal. Some social media users, such as @costcohotfinds on Instagram, have even taken to highlighting new additions to Costco's aisles.

One such addition is the chain's new loaded mashed potato dish, which is made with Yukon Golds and smothered with heaping helpings of butter, bacon, sour cream, and cheese — specifically parmesan and mozzarella. Despite the potatoes looking quite delicious in the post, we couldn't help but wonder why Costco would roll this item out now, at the beginning of October, rather than during the Thanksgiving season.

This would be a particularly excellent addition to the Thanksgiving table for young home cooks who are scrambling to properly cook their turkeys, and who may not have time to whip up a fresh batch of mashed potatoes during the routine holiday chaos. Costco's loaded mashed potatoes come in a large serving dish of 3.5 pounds, making them ideal to heat and serve to a crowd.