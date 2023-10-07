Why The Sniff Test Isn't The Most Reliable Way To Tell If Cheese Has Gone Bad

Depending on your health and sensitivities, eating cheese that has gone bad can produce a range of symptoms. If you have a healthy immune system and no mold allergies, you might experience mild indigestion. Others may not be so lucky. Spoiled cheese may cause severe food poisoning or allergic reactions with symptoms that include fever and chills and require immediate medical attention. Eating bad cheese is not worth the risk, so what's the best way to tell if it should be tossed?

Some claim the best way to tell if cheese has gone bad is by smelling it. However, that doesn't work for everyone, And it's not always the most reliable method, either. Especially if you aren't sure what different cheeses should smell like. For example, as cheese ages, it produces ammonia. When you unwrap cheese that you haven't opened for a few days, that ammonia smell can build up and waft into your nostrils, making you think it's gone bad. Also, there are many "stinky" cheeses, but they smell bad when they are fresh. If you are unfamiliar with how they are supposed to smell, you might throw them out prematurely. Worse, you could think they are okay (when they are not) and eat them.