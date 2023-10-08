Mayonnaise Is Essential To Making A Copycat Nothing Bundt Cake

Since 1997, people have been lining up at Nothing Bundt Cake to purchase top-tier cakes, to celebrate their special occasions or as an everyday treat. This nationwide chain is known for using the highest quality ingredients, like fresh eggs and butter. When Mashed recipe developer Lindsay Mattison set out to recreate one of the bakery's confections, they turned to mayonnaise to give the cake a moist, light texture.

You can recognize a bundt cake by its circular shape with a hole in the middle. Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bundts in more than 10 flavors, including Churro Dolce de Leche, Strawberries and Cream and, most popular, Chocolate Chocolate Chip. Customers can select from different sizes and flavors; then they can opt to add frosting or skip it.

The love that exists for this bakery is reflected in its reviews on Yelp, where it has earned nearly five stars. Customers rave about the cakes, citing the moist texture, light crumb, and delightful flavors. "Probably the best cake I have ever eaten that has been bought," wrote one commenter.